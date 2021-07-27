Altria Group (MO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MO stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

