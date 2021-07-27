Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective (down previously from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$58.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.15. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.35 and a one year high of C$64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

