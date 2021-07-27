Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research firms have commented on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.