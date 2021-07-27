Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 203,872 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

