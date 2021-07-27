Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 9.3% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,699.82 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,434.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

