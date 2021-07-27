American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.31.

AXP stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

