American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $171.00.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of AXP opened at $172.61 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $124,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

