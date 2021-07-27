American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

7/26/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/20/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

7/16/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AMH stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,318 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.