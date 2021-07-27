American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

