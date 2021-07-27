American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

