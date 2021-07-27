American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $285.40. 23,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,420. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

