Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 175,766 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Helios Technologies worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,533,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

