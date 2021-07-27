Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 152,180 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 751,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,180 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.