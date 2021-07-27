Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.58 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of eHealth worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in eHealth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in eHealth by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

