Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 10,916 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Post worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

