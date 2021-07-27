Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $18,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

