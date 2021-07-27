Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,312 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 882,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

