Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 25,676 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $3,022,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $111,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

WRB stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

