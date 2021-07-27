Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,615. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.78 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

