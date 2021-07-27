Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.