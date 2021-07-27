AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

