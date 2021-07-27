Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,621 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of ABB by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.