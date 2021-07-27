Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 419 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 101.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $95,574,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,907,000 after buying an additional 481,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 913,100 shares valued at $101,899,388. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.