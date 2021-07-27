Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

SMTC stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

