Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Amgen by 86.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4,020.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

