Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its Q guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,287 shares of company stock worth $2,013,537. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.