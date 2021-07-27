Ampleforth Governance Token Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.88 or 0.00041597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $122.05 million and $20.82 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 7,686,998 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

