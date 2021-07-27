Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Equifax worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

Equifax stock opened at $255.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.31. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

