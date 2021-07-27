Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

