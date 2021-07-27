Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,137 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.58% of 21Vianet Group worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 206,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 270,360 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,669,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 1,161,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $211.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

