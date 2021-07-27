Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $24.71 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 76,849 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

