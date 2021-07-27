Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 118.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773,126 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

