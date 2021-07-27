Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 408,885 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,081,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

