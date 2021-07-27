Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $261.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $187.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $279.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,077. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.95. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.