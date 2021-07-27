Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 1,775,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.