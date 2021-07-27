Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is $0.53. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $92.16. 97,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,663. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

