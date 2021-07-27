Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 945,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.