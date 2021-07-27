Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 945,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.