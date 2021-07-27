Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

