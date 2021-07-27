Analysts Offer Predictions for American Airlines Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

