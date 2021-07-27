Analysts Offer Predictions for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

BCBP opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

