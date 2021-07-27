Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price at $7.83

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.44. 17,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,225. The firm has a market cap of $390.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

