Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$10.90

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,695.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5104995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

