Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$10.90

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.
CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,695.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
