Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target at $67.64

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

General Motors stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,869. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 411,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after buying an additional 49,862 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $18,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

