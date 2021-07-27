Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Target Price at $35.38

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

PSXP stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

