Analysts Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Target Price at $13.20

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

SNSE opened at $7.61 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

