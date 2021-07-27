Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $23.69

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 35,165,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,257,256. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

