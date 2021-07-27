Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS: GWLIF) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Great-West Lifeco was given a new $29.53 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

