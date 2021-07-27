Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ: TRMR) in the last few weeks:

7/13/2021 – Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TRMR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 11,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,364. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

