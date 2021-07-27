Analyzing Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Axion Power International alerts:

This table compares Axion Power International and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ultralife $107.71 million 1.24 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axion Power International and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ultralife has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Ultralife’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Summary

Ultralife beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.