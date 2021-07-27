Analyzing Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. 15.22% 10.34% 1.54% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.56 $898.88 million N/A N/A Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

Akbank T.A.S. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides bancassurance, asset management, and financial leasing services, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 770 branches, as well as approximately 5,100 ATMs and 600,000 POS terminals. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

